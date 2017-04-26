Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 26
April 26, 2017

SciShow 

By
find_scishow_webbyawards.jpg

Webby Awards

Back in 2012, when "I Fucking Love Science" was still a Facebook page, another science-based web project was getting off the ground in Missoula, Mont. SciShow was launched as a YouTube funded series on the video platform and later moved to a viewer-supported model via Subbable. In the five years since it went live, SciShow has amassed 4.2 million subscribers and more than 640 million views of its daily schedule of punchy, pithy, entertaining and (most important) educational episodes.

Created by internet renaissance man Hank Green, the series covers everything from animal intelligence and deadly fava beans to what causes dimples and why poop floats.

SciShow also has specialized sub-shows, including SciShow Psych, SciShow Kids and SciShow Space, the latter featuring hosts Green, Reid Reimers and Caitlin Hofmeister (who also happens to be a native Idahoan).

Winner of a 2017 People's Voice Webby Award, if SciShow's awesomeness was a theory, it can now be safely classified as fact.

