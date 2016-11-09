Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox 

Ever wondered what Madonna's songs would have sounded like as '20s era jazz? Probably not, but Postmodern Jukebox did, and it's awesome. The cover group, founded in 2011 by jazz pianist/arranger Scott Bradlee, retools modern hits into vintage styles like jazz, ragtime and swing. In addition to touring, the rotating cast of singers and musicians also publish a new cover song on YouTube each week. Their creative re-imaginations include crazy combinations—from a bluegrass cover of Major Lazer to Lorde's "Royals" as sung by a 7-foot-tall clown to Nickelback songs done Motown style. Because PMJ is so eclectic, it appeals to a wide range of music lovers, which makes its live show an ideal outing with someone whose company you love, but not their musical tastes—until now.