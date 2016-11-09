Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 9
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 2
Last Issue

November 09, 2016 Arts » Stage

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox 

By
The (different) sound of music.

Courtesy Morrison Center

The (different) sound of music.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

    • Tue., Nov. 15, 8 p.m. $39.50-$105
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Related Locations

Ever wondered what Madonna's songs would have sounded like as '20s era jazz? Probably not, but Postmodern Jukebox did, and it's awesome. The cover group, founded in 2011 by jazz pianist/arranger Scott Bradlee, retools modern hits into vintage styles like jazz, ragtime and swing. In addition to touring, the rotating cast of singers and musicians also publish a new cover song on YouTube each week. Their creative re-imaginations include crazy combinations—from a bluegrass cover of Major Lazer to Lorde's "Royals" as sung by a 7-foot-tall clown to Nickelback songs done Motown style. Because PMJ is so eclectic, it appeals to a wide range of music lovers, which makes its live show an ideal outing with someone whose company you love, but not their musical tastes—until now.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Morrison Center For The Performing Arts

Readers also liked…

More Stage »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Stage

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation