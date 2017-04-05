Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 5
April 05, 2017 Arts & Culture » Visual Art

Search for Glass Eggs 

Boise Art Glass

Most people are familiar with traditional plastic Easter eggs filled with candy, but Boise is about to discover Easter eggs that don't contain something so edible. These unique eggs are both made from and filled with glass. Boise Art Glass is hosting the Downtown Boise Scavenger Hunt: Search for Glass Eggs, in which hand-blown glass eggs will be hidden all over downtown Boise. Daily from Monday, April 10 to Saturday, April 15, one egg will be hidden between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. A new egg each day will give lucky egg-hunters a chance to win. BAG will post a photo on their Facebook each day, hinting at the eggs' locations.

Whoever finds the egg first gets to keep it, and BAG asks egg-finders to post a photo of the winning egg on its Facebook page.

