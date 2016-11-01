Sexual Assault Reported at House Party Near Boise State 

"The only person responsible for sexual misconduct is the perpetrator. It is a violation of University policy to engage in sexual activities without affirmative consent (clear words or actions indicating a desire to engage in the specific sexual contact) from the other person. Someone incapacitated due to alcohol or drugs cannot consent to sexual activity.
Most sexual assaults are not committed by a stranger but by someone known to the victim, such as a date or other acquaintance. If a date or other acquaintance touches your private body parts or performs any sex acts upon you without your consent, it is a sex offense. Even if a person is your significant other or date, it is still a sex offense to touch their private body parts or perform any sex acts upon them without their consent."
Comments are closed.
or