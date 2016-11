Sexual Assault Reported at House Party Near Boise State 

click to enlarge Kelsey Hawes

"The only person responsible for sexual misconduct is the perpetrator. It is a violation of University policy to engage in sexual activities without affirmative consent (clear words or actions indicating a desire to engage in the specific sexual contact) from the other person. Someone incapacitated due to alcohol or drugs cannot consent to sexual activity.



Most sexual assaults are not committed by a stranger but by someone known to the victim, such as a date or other acquaintance. If a date or other acquaintance touches your private body parts or performs any sex acts upon you without your consent, it is a sex offense. Even if a person is your significant other or date, it is still a sex offense to touch their private body parts or perform any sex acts upon them without their consent."

Boise Police are looking for the public's help in their investigation into a report of a sexual assault near the Boise State University campus.An alert was issued to the BSU community the evening of Oct. 31 saying a male suspect had sexually assaulted a female victim at a house party in a neighborhood just south of the campus. No other details were included.Police are asking anyone with information to contact the BSU Department of Public Safety at 426-6911 or in person at the police substation located in Capitol Village on University Drive. The public can also report anonymously through Silent Witness by clicking here.



In response to the incident, Boise State officials provided the following statement: