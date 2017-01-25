Shook Twins, Jan. 27, Neurolux 

At a glance, twins Katelyn and Laurie Shook are the epitome of all-American small-town sisters but look—and listen—again. The sisters and their band, Shook Twins, are full of surprises, and each one is more rewarding than the last.

Born in Sandpoint and based in Portland, Ore., the sisters took the banjo-based acoustic indie sound so ubiquitous in the Northwest and made it something else. Nowhere is that clearer than on Shook Twins' latest single, "Call Me Out" (Curlypinky Records, Aug. 2016). It's a track teeming with banjo twang, rich vocals, stirring lyrics, rocking guitar and a bedrock of beats, but it's as though all of the elements were dropped into a giant barrel, mixed with techniques usually employed by more experimental acts, and given a good (sorry not sorry) shake. It's enticing, it's addictive and like when the sisters sing, it's a sweet surprise.