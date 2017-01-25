Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 25
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 18
Last Issue

January 25, 2017 Music » Listen Here

Shook Twins, Jan. 27, Neurolux 

By
listenhere_shooktwins_jessiemccall.jpg

Jessie McCall

click to enlarge JESSIE MCCALL
  • Jessie McCall

Related Events

  • Shook Twins @ Neurolux

    • Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m. $16 adv., $18 door

Related Locations

At a glance, twins Katelyn and Laurie Shook are the epitome of all-American small-town sisters but look—and listen—again. The sisters and their band, Shook Twins, are full of surprises, and each one is more rewarding than the last.

Born in Sandpoint and based in Portland, Ore., the sisters took the banjo-based acoustic indie sound so ubiquitous in the Northwest and made it something else. Nowhere is that clearer than on Shook Twins' latest single, "Call Me Out" (Curlypinky Records, Aug. 2016). It's a track teeming with banjo twang, rich vocals, stirring lyrics, rocking guitar and a bedrock of beats, but it's as though all of the elements were dropped into a giant barrel, mixed with techniques usually employed by more experimental acts, and given a good (sorry not sorry) shake. It's enticing, it's addictive and like when the sisters sing, it's a sweet surprise.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Neurolux

More Listen Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Popular Events

  • 100.3 The X Free Show: Starset @ Knitting Factory Concert House

    • Wed., Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m. FREE

  • Wingit @ Highlands Hollow Brewhouse

    • Wed., Feb. 15, 6 p.m. FREE

  • Mating Ritual and Satchmode @ Reef

    • Fri., Feb. 3, 10 p.m. $5
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation