Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 23
November 28, 2016 News » Citydesk

Shots Fired on I-84: Idaho State Police Investigating Road Rage Incident 

click to enlarge SCOTT DAVIDSON CC BY 2.0
Idaho State Police are investigating a report a gunfire on Instate 84 in Boise.

Witnesses told police the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident in the eastbound lanes of I-84 near the Orchard exit, where the driver of a white Ford pickup reportedly fired two or three times at another driver in a Nissan Sentra. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect, who continued driving eastbound, is described as a white male, 25-35 years of age, with slight facial hair and wearing a dark shirt and black baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, the driver or the vehicle involved in the incident is asked to contact the Idaho State Police non-emergency line at 208-846-7550.
