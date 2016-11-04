Show Us Your Short Game: It's Time For the 15th Annual Boise Weekly Fiction 101 Contest 

Throughout the 15 years we've held our
Fiction 101 Contest, the submissions
have been as diverse and interesting as their authors, who bring with them a wealth of personal experience and style.
It's time, once again, to bring it: Submissions for the 15th annual Boise Weekly Fiction 101 Contest
are now open.
Here are the rules:
- Stories must be exactly 101 words (not including the story title)
- Stories must be submitted in Microsoft Word
- Stories must come with author's name, email address, phone number and mailing address
- Stories must be emailed to fiction101@boiseweekly.com by 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 (no hard copies please)
The cost per submission is $10
, which can be sent electronically at boise weekly.nolatepayments.com
or by check sent or delivered to Boise Weekly, 523 Broad St., Boise, ID 83702. Cash will not be accepted. If you pay electronically, please enter the title/s of your story/stories in the Invoice # field.
Once we have your submission and payment, you will get a confirmation email notifying you we received them.
Cash prizes will be awarded to winning entries, which will be published in the Jan. 4, 2017 edition of Boise Weekly
. The authors of these winning stories will be eligible to read them on First Thursday in February 2017 at Rediscovered Books.