Sipping in Seasonal Style 

Java Caramel Apple Chaider

Size: 12 oz.

Cost: $3.90

This distinctive drink sits firmly on the dessert spectrum, somewhere between a caramel apple and apple pie a la mode. The distinctive tang of apple rings through the ultra-sweet combination of apple cider, chai and caramel but doesn't do anything to undercut it, while a thick raft of whipped cream sprinkled with cinnamon and drizzled with yet more caramel sends this drink over the top.

Human Bean Peppermint Vanilla Latte

Size: 12 oz.

Cost: $3.15

Made with a blend of steamed milk, peppermint and vanilla syrups, this latte is reminiscent of the peppermint hot chocolate you drank as a kid—with the exception of the two shots of espresso. If you feel like playing it safe with your taste buds this season, try this solid afternoon pick-me-up that never disappoints.

Caffe D'arte White Chocolate Gingerbread Mocha

Size: 12 oz.

Cost: $3.60

This beverage spices up a classic coffee drink by adding a drop of gingerbread to its base of rich white chocolate. While a sweet sip of this drink wouldn't be a first choice for staunch black coffee adherents, if you want a holiday-themed dessert, you need look no further.

Hyde Perk Toasted Marshmallow Mocha

Size: 12 oz.

Cost: $3.50

The molten marshmallow drizzled into this classic chocolatey mocha makes every sip taste like drinking a liquid s'more. Thick, creamy and rich, this two-shot mocha is the perfect decadent dessert for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Flying M Coffee Garage Eggnog Latte

Size: 12 oz.

Cost: $3.10

With enough calories (440) to keep you satisfied all evening, this shockingly delightful beverage is made with a blend of ¾ eggnog ¼ whole milk, steamed to perfection and topped with a single shot of espresso. Creamy and festive, this is the perfect warm drink to try if you're in the mood for something both familiar and new.

The Brim Coffee House Caramel White Chocolate Mocha

Size: 12 oz.

Cost: $4.35

The Brim's caramel white chocolate mocha is available year-round, but whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon give this drink a special holiday twist. Made with 2 percent milk and two shots of espresso to cut the sugary caramel and white chocolate, this mocha is sweet without being overpowering.

Dawson's Downtown Gingerbread Latte

Size: 12 oz.

Cost: $3.70

If you're in the market for a simple, no-nonsense holiday indulgence, Dawson's has the drink for you. Made with whole milk, two shots of espresso, and high-quality gingerbread syrup, their Gingerbread Latte has all of the holiday spice and flair without the sugar rush.

Starbucks Chestnut Praline Latte

Size: 12 oz.

Cost: $4.25

Not as overwhelmingly sugary as other holiday beverages, the chestnut praline latte is nutty with a hint of sweetness. This latte is made by combining 2 percent milk, a single shot of espresso, and vanilla and chestnut-praline syrups. A topping of whipped cream and toffee morsels gives this holiday special just the right amount of textural surprise.

Goldy's Corner Christmas Wreath

Size: 12 oz.

Cost: $3.41

The Christmas Wreath, one of many seasonal drinks on offer at Goldy's, pays as much attention to aesthetics as it does flavor. The drink's base is 2 percent milk and a single shot of espresso dyed a bright green by creme de menthe and Irish cream syrups. A wreath-shaped ring of whipped cream and a sprinkle of crushed candy cane completes the look and creates a fun mix of sensations that keep you sipping.

Moxie Java Roasted Reindeer Mocha

Size: 12 oz.

Cost: $2.22

This surprisingly inexpensive drink offers great bang for your buck, combining hot chocolate, caramel sauce, a single shot of espresso, and hazelnut and butter pecan syrups to create a nutty delight. A cool ruffle of whipped cream puts a final touch on the sweet treat, which is just one option of many from Moxie's holiday menu.

Oliver's Daily Grind Eggnog Spiced Chai

Size: 12 oz.

Cost: $3.75

If you're one of those people who thinks frosting is the best part of a cake, this is the drink for you. Spiced chai powder is stirred into steamed eggnog and topped with a house-made peppermint whipped cream (free upon request) that gives the beverage a festive pop of color. This rich, sweet holiday concoction tastes like a hug feels.