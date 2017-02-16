Slideshow: Boise Student Walkout-Protest of Ed. Secretary DeVos Not Fake News 

click to enlarge Harrison Berry

Colette Raptosh, one of the organizers of the walkout, cheers in the foreground.





Some of the counter-demonstrations were on the wild side. When asked to comment for this story, one man said, "Fuck you. You're fake news," as he walked in front of the protest carrying a sign suggesting investor and Holocaust survivor George Soros is a Nazi. The counter-protester was followed by a swarm of people, who repeatedly attempted to block his sign. Another man carried a sign calling for the dissolution of the U.S. Department of Education.