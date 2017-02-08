Slim Cessna's Auto Club, Feb. 9, Neurolux 

Some cities have a sound: San Francisco, Philadelphia, Detroit. The "Denver Sound" isn't typically grouped with those places; still, it exists, and one of its deacons is Slim Cessna. According to Westword, the Mile High City developed "a kind of Gothic Americana" in the late '80s with bands like the Denver Gentlemen. Cessna, a former Gentleman, continued and furthered the tradition with his Auto Club, which has released more than a dozen albums in its 25 years on the scene. The most recent, The Commandments According to SCAC, dropped in September 2016 on Glitterhouse Records and oozes with all the happily doomed divine gloom that has made it an essential part of Denver's musical DNA.

Standout tracks include "Commandment 3," a serpentine toe-tapper that traipses along on a throaty gothic-country drone; "Commandment 6," a sweetly haunting anthem that evokes a tent revival chorus; and "Commandment 10," another churchy cut infused with an airy south-Asian vibe that gives it a glow of absolution.

Here's an 11th Commandment: Thou shalt not miss this show.