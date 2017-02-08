Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 8
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 1
Last Issue

February 08, 2017 Music » Listen Here

Slim Cessna's Auto Club, Feb. 9, Neurolux 

Oozes with all the happily doomed divine gloom that has made it an essential part of Denver's musical DNA.

By
listenhere_slimcessna_courtesyband.jpg

Courtesy Band

Related Events

  • Slim Cessna's Auto Club @ Neurolux

    • Thu., Feb. 9, 7 p.m. $8 adv., $10 door

Related Locations

Some cities have a sound: San Francisco, Philadelphia, Detroit. The "Denver Sound" isn't typically grouped with those places; still, it exists, and one of its deacons is Slim Cessna. According to Westword, the Mile High City developed "a kind of Gothic Americana" in the late '80s with bands like the Denver Gentlemen. Cessna, a former Gentleman, continued and furthered the tradition with his Auto Club, which has released more than a dozen albums in its 25 years on the scene. The most recent, The Commandments According to SCAC, dropped in September 2016 on Glitterhouse Records and oozes with all the happily doomed divine gloom that has made it an essential part of Denver's musical DNA.

Standout tracks include "Commandment 3," a serpentine toe-tapper that traipses along on a throaty gothic-country drone; "Commandment 6," a sweetly haunting anthem that evokes a tent revival chorus; and "Commandment 10," another churchy cut infused with an airy south-Asian vibe that gives it a glow of absolution.

Here's an 11th Commandment: Thou shalt not miss this show.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Neurolux

More Listen Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Popular Events

  • Gleewood @ Sockeye Grill and Brewery-Cole

    • FREE

  • The Like Its @ Sockeye Grill and Brewery-Cole

    • Fri., Feb. 10, 7 p.m. FREE

  • Staff Pick
    Anti-Flag In-store @ The Record Exchange

    • FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation