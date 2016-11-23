Local merchants are rolling out the fun in honor of Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. Record Exchange will host buskers from noon to 3 p.m. and a drawing for a prize pack filled with finds from the gift shop. North End Organic Nursery is offering pictures with Santa, as well as snacks, shopping and fresh-cut Christmas trees. Surel's Place is opening a one-day pop-up shop featuring local artists in nearly every medium. Stores on State Street (between 29th and 32nd) are hosting a scavenger hunt with clues at more than a dozen locations. Finally, the Boise Business Accelerator will have free coffee and pop-up shops with made-in-Idaho items. Whew.