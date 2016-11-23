Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 23
This Week
Gift Guide 2016 Tue. Nov. 15
Last Issue

November 23, 2016 Arts » Downtown News

Small Business Saturday 

By
picks_shoplocal_adamrosenlund.jpg

Adam Roselund

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Shop Small Saturday in Downtown Boise @ Downtown Boise

    • Sat., Nov. 26 FREE

  • Small Business Saturday at The Record Exchange @ The Record Exchange

    • Sat., Nov. 26, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. FREE

  • Small Business Saturday at Rediscovered Books @ Rediscovered Books

    • Sat., Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. FREE

  • User Submitted
    Small Business Saturday Scavenger Hunt at State Street Shops @ Re-POP Gifts

    • Sat., Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. FREE
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Small Business Saturday Open House at North End Organic Nursery @ North End Organic Nursery

    • Sat., Nov. 26, 3-6 p.m. FREE

Related Locations

Local merchants are rolling out the fun in honor of Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. Record Exchange will host buskers from noon to 3 p.m. and a drawing for a prize pack filled with finds from the gift shop. North End Organic Nursery is offering pictures with Santa, as well as snacks, shopping and fresh-cut Christmas trees. Surel's Place is opening a one-day pop-up shop featuring local artists in nearly every medium. Stores on State Street (between 29th and 32nd) are hosting a scavenger hunt with clues at more than a dozen locations. Finally, the Boise Business Accelerator will have free coffee and pop-up shops with made-in-Idaho items. Whew.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More by Sami Edge

More Downtown News »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Downtown News

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation