May 03, 2017

Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs 

Our homes keep getting smarter—from security and kitchen appliances to our entertainment systems, more and more aspects of modern living are automated, even voice activated.

The newest innovation really lights up our lives. Type the words "Wi-Fi light bulb" into Google and you'll see a wide variety of smart LED bulbs that interact with a wi-fi connection.

They couldn't be simpler: Screw them in and that's it. Once connected to your Wi-Fi network, you'll be able to control or program the bulb—including dimming—from your smartphone or tablet.

The Flux smart bulb from TP-Link (which has an advertised operating life of 13.7 years) even syncs with your music to turn your living room into a dance floor. Better yet, most smart bulbs can be voice controlled through your Amazon or Google Home gadgets.

Most of the bulbs are available at local home improvement stores with online prices beginning as low as $14.99

