January 03, 2017 News » Citydesk

Snow May Slow BW Deliveries 

By
click to enlarge Winter weather: dazzling but dangerous. - COPYRIGHT: NATALJUSJA / 123RF STOCK PHOTO
For the next couple of days, watch out for the weather.

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a winter storm warning. The warning, which is for Wednesday, Jan. 4, doesn't come as much of a surprise. It is winter, after all. Usually, though, weather advisories or warnings are for a few minutes to a couple of hours. This warning is in effect 2 a.m.-11 p.m. and may bring with it between two and seven inches of snow and some light winds. (Ugh.)

Because snow on the roads makes travel difficult, deliveries of Boise Weekly may be slightly delayed tomorrow, so if you can't find a copy of BW at your favorite location at your usual time, don't fret. Neither snow, nor wind, nor 20-hour storm warnings shall keep us from delivering BW hot from the presses into your (hopefully) hot little hands.
