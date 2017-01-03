Snow May Slow BW Deliveries 

click to enlarge
For the next couple of days, watch out for the weather.
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a winter storm warning
. The warning, which is for Wednesday, Jan. 4, doesn't come as much of a surprise. It is winter, after all. Usually, though, weather advisories or warnings are for a few minutes to a couple of hours. This warning is in effect 2 a.m.-11 p.m. and may bring with it between two and seven inches of snow and some light winds. (Ugh.)
Because snow on the roads makes travel difficult, deliveries of Boise Weekly
may be slightly delayed tomorrow, so if you can't find a copy of BW
at your favorite location at your usual time, don't fret. Neither snow, nor wind, nor 20-hour storm warnings shall keep us from delivering BW
hot from the presses into your (hopefully) hot little hands.