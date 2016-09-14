Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 14
September 14, 2016 Arts » Visual Art

So Long to Summer Comedy Special 

Seasonal affection is in order.

Courtesy

  • So Long to Summer Comedy Special: Sean Peabody, The Hawaiian Comic @ Neurolux

    • Fri., Sept. 16, 8:30 p.m. $10
    • Buy from TicketWeb

Fall in Boise is divine, with the city's signature trees turning the colors of sunset, saying "see ya" to summer. Still, letting go of the long days and short shorts can be a tough pill to swallow. Wash it down and welcome the changing season with Sean "The Hawaiian Comedian" Peabody and the So Long to Summer Comedy Special at Neurolux. The ferociously funny Peabody is one of the hardest working comedians around, adhering to a rigorous touring schedule and hosting a monthly comedy workshop. If that wasn't enough, he will be joined by fellow side-splitting standups Jason Ward, Mikey Pullman and Vijay Das, with host Stephanie Anne Mason. Tickets are only $10, so you can get a big, fat dose of the best medicine for less than your insurance co-pay.

