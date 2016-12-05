Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 30
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 23
December 05, 2016 Screen » Screen News

Some Early Award Season Love for La La Land, Manchester By the Sea and Moonlight 

click to enlarge Manchester By the Sea (left), La La Land (center) and Moonlight (right) - ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS, SUMMIT ENTERTAINMENT, A24
  • Roadside Attractions, Summit Entertainment, A24
  • Manchester By the Sea (left), La La Land (center) and Moonlight (right)
As temperatures drop the award season continues to heat up, pointing to a night in February when Hollywood hands out its Oscars.

Some of the pre-Oscar honors are showing quite a bit of love for Moonlight, which is already playing in Boise; Manchester By the Sea, which opens here Friday, Dec. 16; and La La Land, opening Friday, Dec. 30.

Moonlight was honored by the Gotham Awards as Best Picture, while the New York Film Critics Circle chose La La Land as Best Picture of 2016. Meanwhile, the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures anointed Manchester By the Sea as the Best Film.

Most analysts have their eyes on the Critics Choice Awards, handed out by 250 television, radio and online critics. Because of its robust voting base, Critics Choice is considered to be more mainstream and—more often than not—matches the Oscar nominees and winners. Critics Choice Awards will be handed out on Sunday, Dec. 11 and you can expect a good showing from La La Land, which nabbed 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Actress (Emma Stone) and a nomination in just about every other category. Moonlight netted 10 nominations and Manchester By the Sea received eight.

The morning after the Critics Choice Awards are handed out, nominations for the glitzy Golden Globe Awards will be announced, all building momentum for the Oscar nods, which will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 24. Oscars will be doled out on Sunday, Feb. 26.




