Some Ideas For Where to Go for Brunch or Dinner on Mother's Day 

Flowers? Check. Card? Check. Reservations? Wait a minute ... What? Don't worry: There's still time to make reservations for Sunday, May 14, at a number of area restaurants featuring special Mother's Day brunch and/or dinner menus.

Angell's Bar and Grill—Brunch buffet is available 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Additionally, a special dinner menu will be served from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Reservations required. 208-342-4900, angellsbarandgrill.com.

Asiago's—Brunch is served 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and dinner begins at 5 p.m. Reservations required. 208-336-5552, asiagos.com.

Brickyard—Brunch is available 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner will be served 5 p.m.-9 p.m. 208-287-2121, brickyardboise.com.

Capitol Cellars—On Saturday, May 13, Capitol Cellars is serving a pre-Mother's Day high tea featuring four different dishes from Executive Chef Dave Shipley and Rishi Tea Service. Reservations required for seatings at noon and 1:15 p.m. 208-344-9463, capitolcellarsllc.com.

Chandlers—Chandler's opens early at 1 p.m. for a special prix fixe menu and live music throughout the afternoon with complimentary valet parking. 208-383-4300, chandlersboise.com.

Chateau des Fleurs—Brunch is served 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and features Italian stuffed chicken breast and vegetarian lasagna al Forno. Reservations required. 208-947-2844, chateaueagle.com.

Cottonwood Grille—Open for brunch. 208-333-9800, cottonwoodgrille.com.

Eagle Hills Golf Course—Brunch is available 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and includes a seafood bar, carving station, pastries, custards and chocolates. Reservations (with a deposit) required. 208-939-0402, eaglehillsgolfcourse.com.

Owyhee Tavern—Brunch buffet is available 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and features a carving station with prime rib, beef bacon and pork bacon, plus oysters, salmon and a selection of craft cocktails. Reservations required. 208-639-0440, owyheetavern.com.

Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine—A gourmet buffet, served 11 a.m.-3 p.m., features omelets made to order. Dinner, served 4 p.m.-8 p.m., features grilled mini beef and shrimp kabobs, seafood, sushi, carved prime rib and curry. 208-939-2595, riceeagle.com.

Tavern at Bown Crossing—Special brunch features available. Reservations recommended. 208-345-2277, tavernatbown.com.