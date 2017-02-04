Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 1
February 04, 2017 Arts & Culture » Culture

Some of the Best Trump Trolling of the Week 

"Liberty's Flameout" graces the cover of The New Yorker 92nd anniversary issue.
  • "Liberty's Flameout" graces the cover of The New Yorker 92nd anniversary issue.
Shock jock and longtime friend of President Donald Trump, Howard Stern, took to the airwaves Feb. 2 to tell the world he thinks the Trump presidency will have an unintended victim: Donald Trump.

"I actually think this is something that is gonna be detrimental to his mental health, too," Stern told his listeners. "He wants to be liked. He wants to be loved. ...He wants people to cheer for him."

Without a doubt, there are people who cheer for President Trump, but his policy blunders, malicious tweets, racists statements and misogynistic comments have also earned him a large contingent of detractors. News magazines from around the world have been offering POTUS some cheer, too—Bronx cheer.

The image on the cover of The New Yorker Anniversary Issue illustrates Lady Liberty holding an extinguished torch. The cover of the newest issue of German-language magazine Der Spiegel depicts President Trump holding aloft Lady Liberty's severed head in one hand, and a knife in the other—see an animated version of it here.

President Trump has also made parcel of political enemies. After he doubled down on his promise to build a border wall between the United States and Mexico and try to force our neighbor to the south pay for it, former Mexican President Vicente Fox made the hashtag "#FuckingWall" a thing.

Then, when Trump reinstated the "Global Gag Rule"—which cuts U.S. federal funding to foreign NGOs that perform or discusses abortions with patients—the occasion was marked with a photograph of Trump flanked by his all-white, all-male milieu.

When Swedish Deputy Prime Minister/Climate Minister Isabella Lovin signed an important proposal for her country—Sweden's new climate law—she also marked the occasion with a photo (see below). It wasn't long before Swedish publication The Local noticed a striking similarity between the two images.

Lovin demurred when asked if the parody was intentional, telling The Local,  "Ultimately it is up to the observer to interpret the photo."

Top: Donald Trump reinstating the Global Gag Rule. Bottom: Swedish Deputy Prime Minister/Climate Minister Isabella Lovin after signing Sweden's new climate change law Feb. 3.
  • Top: Donald Trump reinstating the Global Gag Rule. Bottom: Swedish Deputy Prime Minister/Climate Minister Isabella Lovin after signing Sweden's new climate change law Feb. 3.


