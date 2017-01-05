Southwest to Launch Direct Nonstop From Boise to San Diego 

With Boise still digging out of a record snowfall, airport officials couldn't have picked a better day to announce that Southwest Airlines would begin flying nonstop service between Boise and San Diego. Unfortunately, the service doesn't launch until June 5.Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said Southwest's presence in Boise has continued to grow, with expanding service to Sacramento in 2016 and this year's addition of San Diego service."For many years, Southwest Airlines has been a fantastic partner for the Boise Airport and the local community," Hupp said in Thursday's announcement.Beginning Monday, June 5, a Monday-Friday Southwest flight will depart Boise Airport at 1:35 p.m., arriving in San Diego at 2:50 p.m., PST. A San Diego to Boise flight will leave California each weekday at 9:30 a.m., arriving in Boise at 12:40 p.m., MST.Southwest has served the Boise market since 1994 and currently offers nonstop service to Sacramento; Denver; Las Vegas; Oakland; Phoenix; and Spokane, Wash., as well as seasonal service to Midway Airport in Chicago.