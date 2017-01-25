Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 25
January 25, 2017 Opinion » Minerva's Breakdown

Spaced Out 

Dear Minerva,

How do you feel about two spaces after a sentence, when writing?

Sincerely,

—Sissy SPACEk

Dear Sissy SPACEk,

Wow! You are talking about a seriously divisive issue. I have seen heated debates about politics and religion that have ended more pleasantly than a discussion about how many spaces should be used behind a sentence. I am actually popping a Xanax right now because even sharing my stance is anxiety inducing. I need to take a couple of deep breaths. OK. I think I can do this.

I firmly believe that two spaces after a sentence in 2017 is antiquated and unnecessary. While I am often accused of being "old fashioned" and in love with the old ways of doing things, this is an instance where I definitely deviate. The double space was needed when everything was done on typewriter. Now, technology affords us the use of that space. It is no longer needed and actually looks awkward in proper writing. I don't care what your professor says or what your high-school typing teacher taught you. Two spaces is out! Get hip! We live in a beautiful time where proportional fonts rule and monotype fonts are practically extinct. Just hit that space bar once, unless you like your writing to look spaced out. I warn you, today's reader will wonder what you have been smoking! Unlearning and relearning is the sign of literacy in the 21st century. Leave that nonsense in the 1900s, please.

