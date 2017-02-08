Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 8
February 08, 2017 Arts & Culture » Stage

Speakeasy Boise: A Dapper Flapper Night 

Dance the night away in your best pinstripes and flapper dresses at Speakeasy Boise, where fun and function go together like Bonnie and Clyde.

Gangsters, gambling and giggle water for a great cause.

Gangsters, gambling and giggle water for a great cause.

Get down to local band The Green Zoo while you toss back moonshine, hit the blackjack tables and dance the night away in your best pinstripes and flapper dresses at Speakeasy Boise, where fun and function go together like Bonnie and Clyde. A portion of the proceeds from this 1920s party benefit Family Advocates, a program that helps keep southern Idaho families healthy by offering education and support for parents/guardians, and managing CASA, which advocates for child victims of abuse and neglect. Lindsay Biedel, relationship manager for Family Advocates, says FA served 1,100 children last year through CASA and another 300 families through its programs. Fundraisers and individual contributions make up 60 percent of the group's budget, Biedel said. If you can't make it to the fundraiser, Family Advocates is always looking for more volunteers.

