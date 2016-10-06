Special Effects Wizardry of Harry Potter Revealed Thursday at Boise Library 

The secrets of Harry Potter, or at least the makeup and special effects secrets of bringing "the boy who lived" to life, will be explored Thursday evening at the main branch of the Boise Public Library. The tour guide of all-things mystical will be Paige Richards, Idaho Horror Film Festival media director.
“I have my bachelor of science and arts degree in film and television, and my focus has always be in production,” Richards said. “I study a lot about what goes into editing and preparation of special effects. It’s a passion of mine. I love doing it.”
The Thursday night event is a family-friendly teaser of the upcoming third annual Idaho Horror Film Festival. Richards promises attendees will walk away with greater insight into green screen/gray screen technology and how so-called "practical effects" differ from special effects.
“What I really like is getting the chance to explain something to people that don’t have the opportunity to learn about otherwise,” said Richards, adding the demonstrations get under way at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown library.
When she's not sharing secrets or helping to promote IHFF, Richards is writing and/or producing her own films—some of which are showcased at IHFF.
“I love to produce short films," she said. "One was only a minute-and-a-half long called Until Morning, about a guy that can’t get out of bed because he has a childhood fear that something is under his bed.”
The 2016 edition of IHFF is only one week away, running Thursday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 15.