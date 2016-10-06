Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 5
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 28
Last Issue

October 06, 2016 Screen » Screen News

Video

Special Effects Wizardry of Harry Potter Revealed Thursday at Boise Library 

By
click to enlarge Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Warner Brothers

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    IHFF: Special Effects Explained @ Boise Public Library Hayes Auditorium

    • Thu., Oct. 6, 6:30-8 p.m. FREE
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

The secrets of Harry Potter, or at least the makeup and special effects secrets of bringing "the boy who lived" to life, will be explored Thursday evening at the main branch of the Boise Public Library. The tour guide of all-things mystical will be Paige Richards, Idaho Horror Film Festival media director.

“I have my bachelor of science and arts degree in film and television, and my focus has always be in production,” Richards said. “I study a lot about what goes into editing and preparation of special effects. It’s a passion of mine. I love doing it.”

The Thursday night event is a family-friendly teaser of the upcoming third annual Idaho Horror Film Festival. Richards promises attendees will walk away with greater insight into green screen/gray screen technology and how so-called "practical effects" differ from special effects.

“What I really like is getting the chance to explain something to people that don’t have the opportunity to learn about otherwise,” said Richards, adding the demonstrations get under way at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown library.

When she's not sharing secrets or helping to promote IHFF, Richards is writing and/or producing her own films—some of which are showcased at IHFF.

“I love to produce short films," she said. "One was only a minute-and-a-half long called Until Morning, about a guy that can’t get out of bed because he has a childhood fear that something is under his bed.”

The 2016 edition of IHFF is only one week away, running Thursday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 15.


Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

More Screen News »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

or

Latest in Screen News

Larry King Interviews…

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    IHFF: The Hills Have Eyes With Horror Icon Michael Berryman @ Egyptian Theatre

    • Sat., Oct. 15, 7 p.m. $25
    • Buy Tickets

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    IHFF: The Blair Witch Project With Writer/Director Daniel Myrick @ Egyptian Theatre

    • Fri., Oct. 14, 8 p.m. FREE-$20
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Idaho Horror Film Festival @ Egyptian Theatre

    • Oct. 13-15, 10-12 a.m. $5-$75
    • Buy Tickets
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation