SPLC Report Counts Idaho Anti-Muslim Groups 

Anti-Muslim hate groups are on the rise across the United States.
Every year, the Southern Poverty Law Center releases an interactive map
of hate groups across the United States. According to SPLC's 2016 report, released Feb. 15, Idaho now has 12 active hate groups, including numerous organizations targeting Muslims and refugees.
The list of anti-Muslim and -refugee groups names two chapters of ACT for America
(one in Meridian, the other in Twin Falls), Treasure Valley Refugee Watch in Meridian, Buhl-based Committee to End the CSI Refugee Center
and Priest River-based Pig Blood Bullets, among others.
Other groups range from neo-Nazi and racist/skinhead organizations like Crew 38, Endangered Souls RC/Crew 519 and Northwest Hammerskins; Christian Identity group Lordship Church in Coeur d'Alene; and Holocaust denier group Campaign for Radical Truth in History, also based in Coeur d'Alene.
SPLC counts 917 hate groups nationwide—up from 892 in 2015. According to the report
, there was a 197 percent increase in the number of anti-Muslim groups over the previous report. The rise of such groups are reflective of heightened anti-Muslim and -refugee sentiment fueled by right-wing populism and other forces that, the report states, "brought a man [President Donald Trump] many considered to be a racist, misogynist and xenophobe into the most powerful political office in the world."