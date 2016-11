SPLC: Two Northwest States in Top-10 List of Post-Election Hate Incidents, But Numbers May Not Show the Whole Problem 

According to the Boise Police Department, there were three reports of malicious harassment and no arrests during the period covered by the SPLC report. The Gem State's malicious harassment law, passed by the Idaho Legislature in 1983, was designed specifically to address the white supremacist movement then active in Idaho.Underreporting crimes or harassment motivated by race, sex, gender, LGBT or economic status is nothing new . Ruiz said the absence of reliable data or a single place to report hate incidents is a source of continuing frustration."There's nothing in place that says, 'I can go to this organization and do something about it,'" she said said.Four states—Hawaii, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota—reported zero hate incidents in the SPLC report. The national organization has created a form for reporting hate incidents and invited social media users to report hate incidents online with the hashtag #ReportHate. A separate form has been created for K-12 educators wishing to report incidents at schools