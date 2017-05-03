St. Luke's ER Physician Journeys from Boise to The Black Zone 

click to enlarge Courtesy Dr. Chuck Washington

"Black zones" are corners of the word, often scarred by war, where government control is scarce, ethnic groups rule with tight fists and health care is rare.

"And that means some of the worst health on the planet," said Dr. Chuck Washington, a St. Luke's emergency room physician who has traveled to a number of those black zones for years—sometimes recruiting his St. Luke's colleagues to join his efforts.

Documentarian Grace Baek has chronicled those medical relief efforts and, on Thursday, May 4, her film The Black Zone will screen at The Flicks followed by a Q&A with Washington.

"It's really something that this movie, which has been showcased at film festivals around the country, is now coming to my home," said Washington. "Making it more special is the fact that a good many refugees from Myanmar, where I travel to each year, have resettled in Boise. It becomes very real when you meet someone who has fled that violence and are here in Boise to help tell the story. It should be quite a night."

The Black Zone [Movie Trailer] from wendy shuey on Vimeo.