St. Patrick's Day: Boise Highlanders 

We've visited with the Boise Highlanders several times over the years and their love for the wearin' o' the green and the pipin' o' the bags never gets old. Established in 1961, the all-volunteer Highlanders is the largest bagpipe group around. It's so big, in fact, the band splits into several factions on St. Patrick's Day, Friday, March 17, making certain it will hit as many pubs and restaurants as possible. At any given time, the Boise Highlanders will be playing at four different watering holes. The band will start blowing at 12:30 p.m. at The Crescent in Boise. By midnight, it will have performed at 35 establishments. Highlanders members are so overbooked for St. Paddy's Day, they'll even make a few Boise appearances on Saturday, March 18. Nothing cures a hangover better than some bagpipes—and a beer.