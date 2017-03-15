Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 8
Last Issue

March 15, 2017 Arts & Culture » Culture

St. Patrick's Day: Boise Highlanders 

By
The pipes, the pipes are calling.

Courtesy Boise Highlanders

The pipes, the pipes are calling.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    St. Patty's Weekend @ Angell's Bar and Grill Renato

    • Fri., March 17, 5 p.m.-12 a.m. and Sat., March 18, 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

We've visited with the Boise Highlanders several times over the years and their love for the wearin' o' the green and the pipin' o' the bags never gets old. Established in 1961, the all-volunteer Highlanders is the largest bagpipe group around. It's so big, in fact, the band splits into several factions on St. Patrick's Day, Friday, March 17, making certain it will hit as many pubs and restaurants as possible. At any given time, the Boise Highlanders will be playing at four different watering holes. The band will start blowing at 12:30 p.m. at The Crescent in Boise. By midnight, it will have performed at 35 establishments. Highlanders members are so overbooked for St. Paddy's Day, they'll even make a few Boise appearances on Saturday, March 18. Nothing cures a hangover better than some bagpipes—and a beer.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Culture

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation