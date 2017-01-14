Search
January 14, 2017 News » Citydesk

Stabbing Suspect in Custody, Boise Police Ask Witnesses to Call 

click to enlarge PRATHAAN/123RF
As Friday night turned into Saturday morning, blood was spilled in downtown Boise, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Boise police were summoned to the 100 block of S. Sixth near Main Street early this morning after a fight erupted, resulting in two victims suffering stab wounds, one of them life-threatening. BPD confirmed one person was taken into custody, the scene was secured and the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to help with the investigation by calling non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.
