Staff Pick: The Biggest Brewery in Idaho 

The Biggest Brewery in Idaho

When it comes to Boise beer, Payette Brewing Co. is a standout. When it opened the doors of its Garden City brewing facility and taproom in 2010, few could have guessed how rapidly it would take over taps at local bars and become a presence in the coolers of local supermarkets and beyond.

To the delight of suds lovers everywhere, it unveiled plans in late 2015 for a new brewery near the greenbelt in the heart of Boise, and the project was completed in the spring of 2016.

It's humongous. At 32,000 square feet, and with a 60-barrel system capable of brewing 40,000 barrels of Payette beer every year, it's the largest brewery in the Gem State. Still, according to Payette founder Mike Francis, more equipment could easily be added to increase its annual production capacity to 100,000 barrels.

The public face of the facility is its huge, 20-tap tasting room, complete with polished concrete flooring, attractive furniture and courtyard access. It got a soft opening in May 2016, complete with live music, activities and a pop-up food truck rally.The "hard" opening, however, included a little hiccup with permitting for the bar.

By early June, however, the matter had been settled: A license had been granted to the taproom and Boiseans began pouring in from the greenbelt and downtown to make it one of the city's favorite places to sip suds.

Cheers to that.