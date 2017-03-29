Stand-Up: Kevin Farley and Marc Price 

Marc Price found fame as Skippy Handelman on '80s sitcom Family Ties, and Kevin Farley's name invokes memories of his late great brother Chris. Both have moved beyond their beginnings: Price continued as a comic and Farley made his mark in movies and TV, including voicing a character on Bill Burr's animated comedy F is for Family (Netflix). He also loves doing stand-up and, when Price got in touch about doing shows in Boise and Colorado, Farley was game. He's never met Price or been to Boise, so it will be a run of firsts.

"I've always wanted to be in showbiz," said Farley. "I'm also a whore for work," he added, laughing.

Note: March 30 is a River Discovery Laugh Out Cancer benefit show, and April 2 is Price solo, which he described as, "The full Skippy. It's like the full Monty but with clothes."