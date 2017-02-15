Stanley Stainless Steel Shots + Flask Gift Pack 

Depending on what type of person you are, Christmas was either two months ago (type: normal) or is a short 10 months away (type: so irritating). Either way, you don't need to wait for a holiday to get yourself (type: adventurous) a little something-something—even if it is a "gift" set.

Stanley makes durable tools for almost any construction or repair task. It also understands the importance of kicking back, and this gift set is the best tool for the job. It comes with a sturdy stainless steel flask, four shot glasses and a container for the glasses that can double as a tumbler if, say, you're more in the mood for a cocktail. The flask is leak proof and the shot glasses and the container are BPA free, rust proof and dishwasher safe. The heavy-duty set is perfect for outdoor activities like boating or camping, and the flask has a lanyard-secured lid, so the inevitable onset of CFMS (Can't Find My Shit) that accompanies intoxication won't apply to your cool new flask.

Who needs a holiday? Treat yo' self.