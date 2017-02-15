Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 8
Last Issue

February 15, 2017 BW Picks » Find

Stanley Stainless Steel Shots + Flask Gift Pack 

Treat yo' self

By
find_stanleyshotsflask.jpg

Courtesy

Boise Army-Navy

4924 E. Chinden Blvd., 208-322-0660, boisearmynavy.com

Depending on what type of person you are, Christmas was either two months ago (type: normal) or is a short 10 months away (type: so irritating). Either way, you don't need to wait for a holiday to get yourself (type: adventurous) a little something-something—even if it is a "gift" set.

Stanley makes durable tools for almost any construction or repair task. It also understands the importance of kicking back, and this gift set is the best tool for the job. It comes with a sturdy stainless steel flask, four shot glasses and a container for the glasses that can double as a tumbler if, say, you're more in the mood for a cocktail. The flask is leak proof and the shot glasses and the container are BPA free, rust proof and dishwasher safe. The heavy-duty set is perfect for outdoor activities like boating or camping, and the flask has a lanyard-secured lid, so the inevitable onset of CFMS (Can't Find My Shit) that accompanies intoxication won't apply to your cool new flask.

Who needs a holiday? Treat yo' self.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Find »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Find

  • Bucket of Doom

    Bucket of Doom

    Worst-case scenarios don't have to cause anxiety. They can be fun.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Feb 8, 2017
  • 'Can He Do That?' A Podcast by the <i>Washington Post</i>

    'Can He Do That?' A Podcast by the Washington Post

    Keep track of President Trump's controversial twists and tactics as his term unfolds.
    • by Sami Edge
    • Feb 1, 2017
  • LibriVox

    LibriVox

    The service allows users to download and listen to digitally recorded readings of public domain novels, short stories, poetry and nonfiction.
    • by Harrison Berry
    • Jan 25, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation