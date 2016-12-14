Whether you're into science, faith or both, the Star of Bethlehem show at the T.C. Bird Planetarium is a sight to see. A Boise area tradition since 1969, the annual show has always been put on by 47-year planetarium veteran Tom Campbell, who recreates the night sky 2,000 years ago when the legendary "star" of Bethlehem would have shone. Was it really a star? Who were those wise men? What are the latest advances in space travel and knowledge? Get these answers and more at the show. Despite its long run, the show is changed up a bit every year.

The planetarium inside Capital High School has limited seating, so anyone interested in booking seats on this space-time adventure should call in advance. (Take note: no children younger than school age will be admitted.)