Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 8
Last Issue

February 15, 2017 Food & Drink » Food News

State and Lemp's Kris Komori Nabs Second James Beard Nod for Best Chef: Northwest 

By
State and Lemp Chef de Cuisine Kris Komori earned his second nod as semifinalist for the James Beard Best Chef: Northwest award.

Laurie Pearman

State and Lemp Chef de Cuisine Kris Komori earned his second nod as semifinalist for the James Beard Best Chef: Northwest award.

Related Locations

Two Idahoans have made the cut as semifinalists in the 2017 Restaurant and Chef Awards, bestowed by the prestigious James Beard Foundation.

Kris Komori, chef de cuisine at State and Lemp in Boise, joins chef Laurent Zirotti, of Fleu de Sel in Post Falls, in the running for Best Chef: Northwest.

This isn't Komori's first nod from JBF—he was a semifinalist for Best Chef: Northwest last year—and has garnered attention from the likes of Food and Wine magazine, which nominated him for The People's Best New Chef: Northwest and Pacific region in 2015.

A College of Idaho alum, Komori earned his spurs at highly regarded restaurants in Portland, Ore. and Seattle before returning to Boise, where he joined State and Lemp, which has carved out a successful niche in the Treasure Valley for its inventive, ever evolving prixe-fix menu and contemporary yet intimate atmosphere.

Zirotti has traveled a long road to the kitchen at Fleur de Sel, which takes its name from a luxury salt, beginning with his upbringing in France. His early experience included a three-year course of study at hotel and catering school Thonon-les Bains in the French Alps, in which he enrolled at age 15; and a bachelor's degree in hospitality industry, which he earned in Nice.

Following moves to San Francisco and Billings, Mont., Zirotti and his wife returned to France where he worked for the Palais Des Festivals in Cannes and casino company Groupe Lucien Barriere. The Zirotti family again found itself in Billings in 1998 and at the helm of Enzo Mediterranean Bistro. A decade later, the Zirottis left Montana to open Fleur de Sel, which is located at the Highlands Day Spa, and in the nine years since have become one of the places to "eat like a king in North Idaho."

Finalists for the JBF Awards will be announced Wednesday, March 15, with the awards gala in Chicago set for Monday, May 1.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , ,

Speaking of State & Lemp

More Food News »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Food News

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation