Stay in (Boise Rock) School 

Siblings in bands is not a novel concept. The Jackson 5, The Beach Boys, The Osmonds, The Kinks, Heart, Van Halen, AC/DC, New Kids on the Block, Oasis, Hanson, The Black Crowes, Kings of Leon, The Dixie Chicks and Reckless Kelly are a tiny sampling of famous acts from over the years in which brothers and sisters did or do perform together. In some cases, however, the friction between related members of a band becomes bigger than the band itself (we're looking at you, Oasis).

Local alt-rock band Know Reaction, formed while the members were attending Boise Rock School, is made up of siblings Jackson, Jillian and Zachary DiNucci, and their friend Jay Everett. The band, which performed at the 2016 Treefort Music Festival, recently released its debut EP, Clear to Me (self-released, 2016) and after chatting with Jillian and Jackson, what becomes clear is that the teens not only learned how to play instruments at BRS, they learned the value of collaboration, tenacity and teamwork.

The four tracks on Clear to Me are well-crafted, clever, polished rockers, sonically more mature than might be expected from a group of high-schoolers (drummer Jackson, the youngest DiNucci sibling, isn't even old enough to drive at night yet).

Jillian, who plays bass and sings, is the band's primary songwriter but she doesn't take all the credit for herself.

"I'll bring in some bass chords or come in with a drum idea and say, 'Here you go. Make this your own," Jillian said, looking over at Jackson. "It's me giving them a bass line, but everyone in the band has their own creative ways of making it more challenging for themselves and growing with it."

Jillian and Jackson also credit their BRS teachers with giving them and their bandmates more than just instrument skills. Instructors like local musicians Daniel Kerr and Douglas Cameron have been hugely influential. Cameron said he has seen a marked difference in the DiNucci kids over the years.

"In the beginning, they argued like siblings will," Cameron said with a laugh. "But they learned how to compromise and hold each other accountable."

Jillian said she and her bandmates also valued the respect of their mentors, which meant maintaining a high standard for their output, so they worked hard on the new EP. Know Reaction spent months recording at BRS before stepping into the booth at Tonic Room Studios, where they recorded Clear to Me.

"They were like sponges. They listened to everything I said," said Cameron, who produced the EP.

What Jillian and Jackson took from the experience seemed to stick. Jillian wants to learn about recording, producing and mastering, and Jackson wants to teach music to young people someday. Clearly, BRS taught the DiNuccis something else, too: paying it forward.

"Whenever we can, we always give a shout out to Boise Rock School," Jillian said. "It has completely changed my life."