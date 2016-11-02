Steve Burgos Becomes Boise's New Public Works Director 

click to enlarge
George Prentice
Steve Burgos (right) Boise's new Public Works Director, alongside Beth Baird (left) Boise Air Quality Program coordinator.
In 2015, Boise Weekly had a conversation with Steve Burgos
after he left the private sector to take a new role as the city of Boise's environmental manager.
"When you're in the private sector, the best analogy I can use is it's like being in a car, but you're in the passenger seat trying to give some directions to the driver. Maybe they listen to you, maybe they don't," Burgos told BW
. "Now, I feel like I'm driving the car. I get to make really cool decisions."
About a year later, that "car" has received a big boost. The city announced Wednesday that Burgos will become Boise's new director for the Department of Public Works, overseeing an $88.2 million budget and more than 250 employees. His department's responsibilities include wastewater collection and treatment; trash collection and recycling; management of the city's geothermal heating system; and providing engineering support for public streetlights, storm water drainage, hillside protection, flood plain review, construction management and sustainability planning.
Prior to joining the city, Burgos was a senior manager for Brown and Caldwell Environmental Consultants, where he served as a vice president. In the late 1990s, Burgos was a U.S. Navy intelligence officer.
click to enlarge
City of Boise
Steve Burgos
Burgos will take over for longtime City Hall veteran Neal Oldemeyer, who will retire on Dec. 23 after shepherding Boise through massive changes, including the Curb It recycling program
, which has a 97 percent participation rate; the Dixie Drain
phosphorus removal project; and significant upgrades to Boise's wastewater treatment facilities.
The Boise City Council signed off Tuesday on Burgos' promotion.
“Steve is already a well respected leader, not only for Public Works Department, but for the entire city,” said Boise Mayor Dave Bieter in Wednesday's announcement. “He brings dynamism and a big vision for what the city of Boise can accomplish, and his work has translated into significant successes for the department and the city. We won’t miss a beat with his appointment.”