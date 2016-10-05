Steve Fulton CD Release, October 6 at Record Exchange; October 14 at Sapphire Room 

If you're a fan of local acoustic folk-roots-rock-Americana, you'll probably recognize at least one of the dozens of names on the sleeve of Eponym (UnCommon Records, Sept. 2016), the new album by Steve Fulton Music (stevefultonmusic.com). The people listed are not only Fulton's friends, family and collaborators, but financial contributors as well.

As owner of AudioLab and a session musician, Fulton has spent untold hours in the studio over the past decade, but always working on someone else's music. When Fulton set out to record his first release in 11 years, he raised funds via Indiegogo. The singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist then gathered a team of local artists including Scot Alexander, Thomas Paul and Christine Thomas.

The result is Eponym, a double album divided into 13 tunes with a folky-Americana sensibility and 13 with a more uptempo rock- and reggae-influenced sound, which Fulton will celebrate at two CD release parties. That's a Ful-ton of entertainment.