Steve Martin-Martin Short Comedy Stop in Boise Canceled 

The pricey (some tickets went as high as $350) Steve Martin / Martin Short show, originally slated for Boise's Morrison Center on Friday, Oct. 21, has been canceled. Promoter said Friday that the Boise appearance, part of the comedians' nationwide tour, had been "canceled due to scheduling conflicts."
Tickets, which were announced in August, had price tags ranging from $125 to $350 (plus fees). Promoters said Friday that "full refunds will be processed automatically to the credit card used for purchase," and that there would be no need to return the tickets. Credits were expected to take 7-to-10 business days.
Boise Weekly had a scheduled interview with Short on September 21 to promote the upcoming concert, but that too had been canceled. The SteveMartin.com website
still indicates that tickets for October tour stops in Spokane, Wash., Phiiladelphia, Penn., and Newark, New Jersey were still on sale.