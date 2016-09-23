Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 21
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 14
Last Issue

September 23, 2016 Arts » Arts News

Steve Martin-Martin Short Comedy Stop in Boise Canceled 

By

Related Locations

click to enlarge TOMMYBUDDY /PIXABAY / CREATIVE COMMONS


The pricey (some tickets went as high as $350) Steve Martin / Martin Short show, originally slated for Boise's Morrison Center on Friday, Oct. 21, has been canceled. Promoter said Friday that the Boise appearance, part of the comedians' nationwide tour, had been "canceled due to scheduling conflicts."

Tickets, which were announced in August, had price tags ranging from $125 to $350 (plus fees). Promoters said Friday that "full refunds will be processed automatically to the credit card used for purchase," and that there would be no need to return the tickets. Credits were expected to take 7-to-10 business days.

Boise Weekly had a scheduled interview with Short on September 21 to promote the upcoming concert, but that too had been canceled.  The SteveMartin.com website still indicates that tickets for October tour stops in Spokane, Wash., Phiiladelphia, Penn., and Newark, New Jersey were still on sale.


Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

More Arts News »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Arts News

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation