Steve 'N' Seagulls, Feb. 11, Neurolux 

As a rule, novelty musical acts have the shelf life of a banana: They're delightful at first, but can get old quick—Flight of the Conchords and Garfunkel and Oates being exceptions. Novelty cover bands wear thin even faster; they can be the equivalent of putting the banana in the freezer. There are exceptions here, too, though.

Finnish export Steve 'N' Seagulls gets points for the name alone (who doesn't love a good pun?) but it's the combination of musicality and cover-song choice that makes SNS fun and fresh.

The band breathes new life into unforgettable classics like Guns N' Roses' "Paradise City," AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long" or Iron Maiden's "Run to the Hills," with an authentic knee-slapping bluegrass/country sound delivered hillbilly style (in English), complete with costumes of overalls, undershirts, animal-skin caps and cut-off jeans. SNS music videos are a hoot, the members' high-energy antics and joyful abandon showing a group of guys it would be fun to hang out with—for as long as possible.