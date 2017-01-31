Search
January 31, 2017 Arts & Culture » Lit

Storyfort, Death Rattle Team Up for Lit Reading at MING 

Harrison Berry

Boise author Christian Winn reads at Rediscovered Books.

Storyfort and Death Rattle Writers Festival will team up for a reading of fiction and poetry amid MING Studios' exhibition, Holding What Can't Be Held, featuring some of the City of Trees' most feted literati—including Storyfort founder Christian Winn and poets Josh Booton, Griffin Rae Birdsong and Jam Hale.

Winn is currently the Idaho writer in residence and the author of short story collection Naked Me. His second collection of short stories, What's Wrong With Me is What's Wrong With You, is set for release this spring. Booton is the author of The Union of Geometry & Ash; Griffin Rae Birdsong has written A Pansexual Journey Through Time.

Authors in attendance have been invited by Storyfort and Death Rattle. This is the first time the organizations have collaborated as part of the lead-up to Treefort Music Fest, Storyfort's parent event.

“We’ve collaborated in the past, but this is the first year we’ve done a pre-event together" before Storyfort, Winn said.

The reading will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 7:45-9:30 p.m.

