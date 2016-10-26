Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 26
October 26, 2016 Music » Music News

Stranger Things Vinyl Listening Party 

Take a spin to the Upside Down.

Take a spin to the Upside Down.

The Record Exchange is no stranger to hosting awesome events, so it seems natural that everybody's favorite music-book-novelty shop/cafe-community gathering space should be the place where we celebrate Stranger Things. The hit Netflix original thriller that took TVs by storm this summer is a pitch-perfect nostalgia trip in large part because of its soundtrack, which managed to sound like a distillation of the '80s while still coming off as fresh. Synth-laden from stem to stern, the original score by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein is alternately moody and vigorous, contemplative and dreamy. Listen to the soundtrack on vinyl at the RX and, if you're dressed as your favorite Stranger Things character, you could win prizes. Completing the '80s-era basement ambiance, snack on Eggo waffles and quest the day away with Dungeons and Dragons.

