Student Found Dead at WSU Fraternity House 

The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house on the Washington State University campus in Pullman, Wash.
Officials at Washington State University had the grim task Oct. 24 of informing the campus that one of its students had been found dead inside a fraternity house.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports
the body of Brock Lindberg, 21, of Wenatchee, Wash., was discovered in the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 24 inside the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity House on Pullman's College Hill.
Pullman, Wash., police report they received a report of an unconscious subject at the fraternity house. When medics arrived on the scene, they attempted lifesaving measures but Lindberg was pronounced dead at the scene. The Whitman County coroner will determine the cause of death, but police said there are no signs of foul play and the death did not appear to be a suicide.
"We talked to numerous house members who lived there, who knew him, and they didn't have anything suspicious to add," Pullman Police Department Public Information Officer Chris Tennant told KREM-TV
. "I just caution people, don't speculate too soon. This could be a medical condition for all we know."