Students Read Their Poetry on Touchy Topics at The Linen Building 

High-school students might not have the vote but, when they're given a voice, they can do extraordinary things.
In fall 2016, Our Gender Revolution
—a project of the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence
—prompted Treasure Valley middle- and high-school students to write poetry on a range of hot-button topics. Less than a year later, select poems are being published in the eighth annual volume of Stories of Transformation
.
“[Our Gender Revolution] is our way to engage young people to determine ways of ending gender violence that’s connected to other forms of oppression,” said Coalition Executive Director Kelly Miller. “It’s exciting because we had a number of young people who wrote about many of the societal issues that we are challenged with right now.”
The poetry collection brings together about 100 pieces and will be unveiled (and available for purchase) at a celebration Thursday, April 6 at The Linen Building. Student authors will also read their winning poetry.
“It’s so important to create space for young people to come together to create a different story of Idaho, and I feel like this does that,” said Miller.
Students’ prompts included connection, personal history, imagining another world, collective liberation, interrupting gender violence, and wholeness and gender.
“We ask them some pretty significant questions about connections to each other as human beings [and] telling the story of who your people are,” said Miller.
The reading takes place from 6:30-9 p.m. and is free to attend.