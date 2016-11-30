Sun Valley Film Festival Kickoff Event 

Film buffs can get a sneak peek at this year’s Sun Valley Film Festival nearly four months before the event at a launch party Dec. 1. The afternoon of festivities starts with a forum, where students grades 7-12 can handle professional cameras and editing equipment, get advice from experts about creating short films, and possibly win scholarships for JUMP classes and programs. Afterward, SVFF organizers will announce the special guest for the 2017 festival, chat about grants and programs from SVFF labs, get a glimpse of upcoming Nat Geo series Untamed with Filipe DeAndre and host a talk with the filmmaker. What’s better than the free Tito’s vodka and Old Forester Whiskey at the reception? Drawings for free festival passes and discounted sales at the end of the night.