Sun Valley Film Festival Unveils Impressive 2017 Slate 

click to enlarge
-
(Clockwise from upper left) Walking With Giraffes, Dave Made a Maze, Hero and Brave New Jersey
-
More than 30 feature-length films will be screened at SVFF 2017.
The Sun Valley Film Festival unveiled its much-anticipated movie schedule Thursday, revealing the strongest slate of films in the festival's six years. Movies featuring Ellen Burstyn, Viola Davis, Sam Elliott, Tony Hale, John Larroquette, Rami Malek, Nick Offerman, Hayden Panettiere, Bill Pullman and Elijah Wood will be screened during SVFF, which runs Wednesday, March 15 through Sunday, March 19.
The festival will open with the world premiere of documentary Blood Road
on March 15, starring endurance mountain bike athlete and Sun Valley local Rebecca Rusch, and close March 19 with the documentary Big Sonia
,
which chronicles the life of 91-year-old Sonia Warshawski, a Holocaust survivor who spends her days comforting victims of trauma in schools and prisons.
The festival will also feature the documentary Dina
, sharing the unlikely love story between an outspoken women and a painfully shy Walmart greeter. The film took the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for documentaries at this year's Sundance Film Festival.
Nat Geo Wild will screen three world premieres in Sun Valley: Walking With Giraffes
, featuring unprecedented footage of some of the planet's most threatened giraffes in Africa and Asia,; Parched: Money Flows
, detailing another public water scandal in Detroit; and Animal Moms: Toddlers
, revealing the surprisingly human ways in which animal mothers raise their young.
Among the roster of 30 feature-length entries, SVFF 2017 showcases a growing number of comedies—rare for the recent trend of independent films. They include:
- Brave New Jersey, a comedy about what happens on the night of Orson Welles' legendary "War of the Worlds" broadcast, starring Emmy winner Tony Hale (Veep).
- Bitch, about a lonely, distraught housewife who—at her wits end—takes on a vicious new canine persona, starring Jason Ritter (Parenthood) and writer/director Marianna Palka.
- Dave Made a Maze, the story of a man who builds a fantastical fort in the middle of his living room. Using puppetry and stop-motion animation, it re-imagines 1980s adventure films.
- L.A. Times, an irreverent tale of life and the search for love in the 21st century.
Check out the complete slate of films here.