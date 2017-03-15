Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 15
March 15, 2017 Screen » Screen News

Sun Valley Film Festival 

Around 60 screenings, parties, labs and discussions will make up the five-day festival.

By
Time to moon over the stars at the Sun Valley Film Festival.

SVFF

Time to moon over the stars at the Sun Valley Film Festival.

It's time to call "action" on the Sun Valley Film Festival, which, in its six years, has become a respected celebration of cinema drawing guests whose reputations are outsized in comparison with its intimate feel. This year, around 60 screenings, parties, labs and discussions will make up the five-day festival, with highlights including a coffee talk with writer/director duo Peter and Bobby Farrelly (Dumb & Dumber, There's Something About Mary and Kingpin) and an event honoring Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis with the 2017 Vision Award. Boise Weekly will be in the thick of the action, with regular online updates from our screen guru George Prentice, who will also be conducting on stage interviews and Q&As with writers, directors and actors. Keep an eye on boiseweekly.com for all the inside info.

Times vary; FREE-$10, $150-$500 passes. Sun Valley, Ketchum (locations vary), sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.

