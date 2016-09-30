Sun Valley Police Chief Hospitalized After Apparent Stroke 

click to enlarge
-
Stephen Marks, Public Domain
Officials in Sun Valley confirmed the police chief of the resort community has been hospitalized in Boise after experiencing what appeared to be a stroke on Sept. 28.
The Idaho Mountain Express
reports Sun Valley Police Chief Walt Femling was rushed to St. Luke's Wood River Hospital after suffering from stroke-like symptoms on Wednesday morning. Later that afternoon, he was airlifted to St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise.
The Mountain Express reports
Femling served previously as Blaine County sheriff, having been elected to six terms between 1986 and 2008. He resigned in January 2011 "due to health reasons." Nine months later, Femling was appointed to serve as Sun Valley police chief.
“We have only one priority right now,” Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks told the Mountain Express
. “To take care of the health and welfare of Chief Femling and his family.”