Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 28
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 21
Last Issue

September 30, 2016 News » Citydesk

Sun Valley Police Chief Hospitalized After Apparent Stroke 

By
click to enlarge STEPHEN MARKS, PUBLIC DOMAIN
  • Stephen Marks, Public Domain
Officials in Sun Valley confirmed the police chief of the resort community has been hospitalized in Boise after experiencing what appeared to be a stroke on Sept. 28.

The Idaho Mountain Express reports Sun Valley Police Chief Walt Femling was rushed to St. Luke's Wood River Hospital after suffering from stroke-like symptoms on Wednesday morning. Later that afternoon, he was airlifted to St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The Mountain Express reports Femling served previously as Blaine County sheriff, having been elected to six terms between 1986 and 2008. He resigned in January 2011 "due to health reasons." Nine months later, Femling was appointed to serve as Sun Valley police chief.

“We have only one priority right now,” Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks told the Mountain Express. “To take care of the health and welfare of Chief Femling and his family.”
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation