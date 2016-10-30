Sun Valley Resort Asking Public to Stay Off Baldy Until Snow and Slope Prep Complete 

click to enlarge
Though Thanksgiving is less than a month away, many Idahoans aren't talking turkey—they're thinking about
how the holiday will the mark the beginning of Sun Valley's 81st ski season. Everything appears to be on schedule for making snow and grooming on Bald Mountain, but Sun Valley Resort officials need the public's help to keep it that way: They're asking people to stay off the mountain—particularly no
uphill climbing—
while snowmaking and slope preparation are underway Monday, Nov. 7-Friday, Nov. 18.
The Idaho Mountain Express reports
, if all goes as planned, a 7-day pre-season ski race camp will be held beginning Thursday, Nov. 17, and Baldy will open to the public on Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day,
“We appreciate the cooperation of the passionate mountain community, which will enable us to get the mountain ready and prepped for what’s looking to be a strong winter," Peter Stearns, director of mountain operations at SVR told the Mountain Express
. “Slope construction, snowmaking, snow-pushing and cable-winching are happening, both day and night.”
While long-range forecasts can be inexact, Accuweather says
the outlook for Sun Valley for Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 27, calls for highs in the upper 30s and a good chance of fresh snow on Saturday, Nov. 26.