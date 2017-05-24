Search
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 24
May 24, 2017 Arts & Culture

Sun Valley Wellness Festival 

The well(ness) runs deep.

SunValley Wellness Festival

When Boise Weekly spoke to Arianna Huffington a few weeks ago, the media icon defined wellness as "feeling energized, inspired, productive, creative, connected and having a sense of meaning, purpose and joy." That's a lot to consider, but Huffington will have plenty more to say when she delivers the keynote address at the 2017 Sun Valley Wellness Festival.

The four-day festival—now in its 20th year—is packed with lectures, workshops, music, film, plus morning sessions of meditation, resistance flexibility vinyasa, quigong and a sunrise hike.

In addition to Huffington, speakers include Wayne Pacelle, president of The Humane Society of the U.S., and environmental advocate Dr. Vandana Shiva, named by Forbes in 2010 as one of the "seven most powerful women on the globe."

