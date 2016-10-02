Supreme Court Will Go Into Session Monday Divided, Short-Handed 

click to enlarge
The First Monday of October means one thing in the nation's capitol: the beginning of a new session of the U.S Supreme Court—but the high court remains divided and short-handed. Not since 1968 has the U.S. Supreme Court opened a session with a vacancy that will be most likely be filled by the winner of a presidential election.
In an opinion column in this morning's Tulsa (Okla.) World
, columnist Noah Feldman wrote neither presidential candidate is talking much about the Supreme Court. "Clinton lacks a signature constitutional issue that would make liberals excited about a progressive majority," writes Feldman, while "Trump can't credibly promise to be a change agent when it comes to Supreme Court appointments."
Meanwhile, while the Supreme Court awaits a ninth justice, cases were such important debates as voter identification, so-called "religious freedoms," immigration and even climate change wait in the wings. Already on this fall's calendar are two appeals from death row inmates and two redistricting cases involving the rights of minority voters.
And the remaining justices aren't getting any younger: Ruth Bader Ginsburg (nominated by President Bill Clinton) is 83, Anthony Kennedy (nominated by President Ronald Reagan) is 80 and Stephen Breyer (also nominated by Clinton) is 78.