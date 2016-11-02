Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 2
November 02, 2016 Arts » Culture

Surel's Place Pop-Up Shop 

Buy from the artists and artisans of Garden City's Live-Work-Create District

picks_surelsplace_pennypostcardbymarkbaltes.jpg

"Penny Postcard" by Mark Baltes

  • User Submitted
    Surel's Place Pop-Up Shop: The Artists and Artisans of the Live-Work-Create District @ Surel's Place

    • Fri., Nov. 4, 5:30-9 p.m., Sat., Nov. 5, 1-4 p.m., Sun., Nov. 6, 1-4 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 26, 1-4 p.m. FREE

Surel's Place, a community art center, gallery and live-in artist's studio, is doing something new: a pop-up shop featuring around 20 of the local artists who have worked, shown or found inspiration there. The event opens with a reception on Friday night, then shopping through the weekend with handcrafted jewelry, furniture, painting, screenprinting and 3D art available for sale from artists like Reham Aarti Jacobsen of Mosaic Essential, potter-turned-screenprinter Arin Arthur, and enamelist/sculptor Mark Baltes (creator of the "Penny Post Card" mural on the side of City Hall). If you can't make it this weekend or do make it but want more, the shop will again pop up on Saturday, Nov. 26, for Small Business Saturday.

