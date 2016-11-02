Surel's Place Pop-Up Shop 

Surel's Place, a community art center, gallery and live-in artist's studio, is doing something new: a pop-up shop featuring around 20 of the local artists who have worked, shown or found inspiration there. The event opens with a reception on Friday night, then shopping through the weekend with handcrafted jewelry, furniture, painting, screenprinting and 3D art available for sale from artists like Reham Aarti Jacobsen of Mosaic Essential, potter-turned-screenprinter Arin Arthur, and enamelist/sculptor Mark Baltes (creator of the "Penny Post Card" mural on the side of City Hall). If you can't make it this weekend or do make it but want more, the shop will again pop up on Saturday, Nov. 26, for Small Business Saturday.