Suspect Arrested in NYC for Kidnapping, Rape, Murder of Sierra/Simon Bush 

Sierra/Simon Bush graduated from Meridian Technical Charter High School with a 3.82 GPA.
Boise police traveled to New York City this week to arrest a man in connection with the death of Sierra Bush, also known as Simon Bush.
Missing since Sept. 24, the body of the 18-year-old Boise State student was discovered
in a remote area of Boise County on Oct. 22. An outpouring of grief on the Boise State campus
followed news of Bush's death, but many questions remained about how the well known and highly regarded student had gone missing and what might have been the cause of death.
Some of those details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, when Bruce Marchant, 61, whose last known address was Boise, is extradited from New York to face three felony charges: murder, kidnapping and rape.
Detectives said they issued an arrest warrant for Marchant's capture Dec. 6, following weeks of investigation that included nearly 200 interviews. Boise police received information Dec. 7 that Marchant was in a New York hospital, prompting detectives to fly east to assist in his arrest.
Police said Bush's disappearance had been suspicious from the beginning, triggering a major investigation and countless tips to the Crime Stoppers hotline.
Boise police said the exact timing of Marchant's extradition to Idaho would be "handled by the appropriate courts." The case has been assigned to the Ada County prosecutor's office.
The body of Sierra/Simon Bush, an 18-year-old Boise State student, was discovered Oct. 22 in a rural area south of Idaho City.