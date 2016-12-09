Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 7
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 30
Last Issue

December 09, 2016 News » Citydesk

Suspect Arrested in NYC for Kidnapping, Rape, Murder of Sierra/Simon Bush 

By
click to enlarge Sierra/Simon Bush graduated from Meridian Technical Charter High School with a 3.82 GPA. - GOFUNDME PAGE
  • GoFundMe Page
  • Sierra/Simon Bush graduated from Meridian Technical Charter High School with a 3.82 GPA.
Boise police traveled to New York City this week to arrest a man in connection with the death of Sierra Bush, also known as Simon Bush.

Missing since Sept. 24, the body of the 18-year-old Boise State student was discovered in a remote area of Boise County on Oct. 22. An outpouring of grief on the Boise State campus followed news of Bush's death, but many questions remained about how the well known and highly regarded student had gone missing and what might have been the cause of death.

Some of those details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks, when Bruce Marchant, 61, whose last known address was Boise, is extradited from New York to face three felony charges: murder, kidnapping and rape.

Detectives said they issued an arrest warrant for Marchant's capture Dec. 6, following weeks of investigation that included nearly 200 interviews. Boise police received information Dec. 7 that Marchant was in a New York hospital, prompting detectives to fly east to assist in his arrest.

Police said Bush's disappearance had been suspicious from the beginning, triggering a major investigation and countless tips to the Crime Stoppers hotline.

Boise police said the exact timing of Marchant's extradition to Idaho would be "handled by the appropriate courts." The case has been assigned to the Ada County prosecutor's office.

click to enlarge - The body of Sierra/Simon Bush, an 18-year-old Boise State student, was discovered Oct. 22 in a rural area south of Idaho City. - - BOISE POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Boise Police Department
  • The body of Sierra/Simon Bush, an 18-year-old Boise State student, was discovered Oct. 22 in a rural area south of Idaho City.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation