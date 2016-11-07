Suspect Charged in Shooting of West Boise Main 

click to enlarge Ada County Sheriff's Office

Jacob Wall, 21, is charged with second-degree murder.

A suspect is behind bars, charged with the murder of a west Boise man.Boise police were called to a home on Five Mile Road, south of Edna Street, around 6 p.m. Sunday after neighbors said they hear a series of gunshots from the house. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a body in the street. Initial reports indicate the victim and suspect got into a fight prior to the shooting.The suspect, Jacob Wall, 21, of Boise, reportedly remained at the scene and was interviewed by police before being placed under arrest. Detectives said their investigation was ongoing and they're anxious to talk to possible witnesses, urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.Wall is being held at the Ada Count Jail, charged with second-degree murder. His arraignment in Ada County Court is scheduled to take place later today.